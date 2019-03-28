Warriors whip Grizzlies, take solo possession of Western Conference lead

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant each scored 28 points, with Durant going 12 of 13 from the field, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-103 on Wednesday night to take sole possession of the Western Conference lead.

Curry also had 10 rebounds, and DeMarcus Cousins added 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Warriors break a tie with idle Denver for the top spot in the West.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and Mike Conley added 22 points to take the franchise’s career scoring lead and added eight assists. Bruno Caboclo had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Durant scored seven straight points in a 9-0 run that made it 100-92 midway through the fourth quarter.

“We’re not looking at it. Obviously, it’s something, coming down the stretch of the season, you want to know what the matchups are looking like,” said Durant, who was unaware they regained first place. “Each game is important from top to bottom. From the eighth seed to the top, so you are going to take a peek at it, but you are not really writing it on a white board or looking at it.”

Injuries to key Memphis players have shortened the rotation. Conley said the pace of the game finally caught up with the Grizzlies, contributing to fatigue in the fourth.

“They’re a team that moves so well without the ball,” Conley said about Golden State. “They’ve got so many weapons and just push the tempo. Eventually, it gets into your legs a little bit.”

Memphis had recently made life tough on visiting playoff teams fighting for seeding in the West. This month, the Grizzlies recorded home wins over Portland, Utah Houston and Oklahoma City. At times, they were close to adding Golden State to the list until a bad fourth quarter. Memphis shot 24 percent in the final frame, making only two of 12 shots from 3-point range.

Durant scored seven straight points in a 9-0 run that made it 100-92 midway through the fourth quarter, part of Golden State pulling away at the end, outscoring Memphis 29-19 in the fourth.

“He was picking and choosing his spots early on, facilitating,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said about Durant. “And then, when we needed him the most, he just took the game over offensively and got buckets for us. So, it was a great night for him, and we needed it. That was a tough game.”

Thunder 107, Pacers 99

In Oklahoma City, Paul George scored 31 points against his former team, and the Thunder had a 24-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from Indiana.

Steven Adams had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook added 17 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his 29th triple-double of the season. Oklahoma won for only the second time in seven games.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points for Indiana, while Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Wizards 124, Suns 121

In Phoenix, Devin Booker became the youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 50-point games, but his latest scoring binge was wasted once again by the last-place Suns in a loss to Washington.

Thomas Bryant’s three-point play with 2.8 seconds left put the Wizards ahead for good in a back-and-forth game. Bryant caught Bradley Beal’s pass off a baseline drive and dropped in the winning layup while getting fouled. After he added the free throw, Phoenix had one more chance to tie, but Troy Daniels missed a 3-pointer from the corner just before the final buzzer.

The 22-year-old Booker finished with 50 points and 10 rebounds as the Suns, with the worst record in the Western Conference at 17-59, dropped their fifth straight. Booker scored 59 points in a 125-92 loss Monday night at Utah.

Beal and Jabari Parker had 28 points apiece for the Wizards, who snapped a five-game skid. Bryant added 18 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.

In Other Games

Trail Blazers 118, Bulls 98

Jazz 115, Lakers 100