Honoka Ikematsu, RMU routed by Louisville in first round of NCAA Women's Tournament

Asia Durr and Sam Fuehring each had 19 points, and top-seeded Louisville scored 27 straight points in the first half to overwhelm 16th-seeded Robert Morris 69-34 on Friday in an NCAA Women’s Tournament first-round game.

Kumamoto native Honoka Ikematsu, a sophomore guard, logged 22 minutes off the bench. She finished with three points, one steal, one assist and a rebound for RMU (22-11), which had a season-low point total.

The Cardinals improved to 30-3.

Louisville led 37-15 at halftime.

“I’m very proud of my team,” said Colonials head coach Charlie Buscaglia, whose squad made its third NCAA Tournament appearance in four years . “We didn’t get off to the best start when it came to finishing and knocking some shots down, but I think the arena today saw how a team could continue to fight and work hard, stay together, even when things get tough.”

The absences of suspended Louisville coach Jeff Walz — who was disciplined a game for a profane sideline tirade during last year’s Final Four — and injured point guard Arica Carter didn’t affect the Cardinals. They led 32-4 by holding the Colonials scoreless for nearly 15 minutes. Robert Morris (22-11) missed 17 consecutive shots during that drought before making three of five entering halftime, but the game was out of reach by then.

Though it wasn’t Louisville’s first time this season without Walz calling plays, this was the NCAA Tournament and the Cardinals are a No. 1 seed for the second consecutive spring. They ended up showing their depth, chemistry and execution.

“There was no pressure at all,” said Durr, who was 6 of 12 from the field with three 3-pointers.

“We have to coach ourselves. We did a great job of playing as a team. Our defense was really good. They (the Colonials) really didn’t like the pressure. I think we took that next step. I’m very proud of our team.”

Louisville also shot 48 percent in bouncing back from its Atlantic Coast Conference championship loss to Notre Dame. Fuehring made all nine shots from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Fifth-ranked Louisville faces No. 8 seed Michigan in the second round.

Natalie Villaflor had 13 points and Nneka Ezeigbo nine for the Colonials, who had won their last four games. Ezeigbo also had nine rebounds.

Even after this matchup, both teams will remain in the spotlight for Japan.

Standout senior guard Norika Konno, who attends Seiwa Gakuen High School, signed a letter of intent to play at powerhouse squad Louisville next season.