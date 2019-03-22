Baseball / MLB

Show of respect: ANA changes flight number to 51 for Ichiro's departure to Seattle

Kyodo

A day after announcing his retirement, Ichiro Suzuki flew back to Seattle on Friday from Tokyo’s Narita airport aboard a flight that honored the No. 51 he wore throughout most of his pro career.

Wearing a black knit cap, a white T-shirt and jeans, Ichiro and his wife, Yumiko, arrived at the airport to cheers from well-wishers. In a change from normal operating procedure, All Nippon Airways changed its flight number from 58B to Ichiro’s 51.

“It’s a show of respect for all he’s done to this point,” an airline spokesperson said. “We could make the change because it posed no operating issues.”

A company employee from Chiba Prefecture who spotted Japan’s most recognizable baseball star, said, “I’m glad I was able to see him. He gave us all big dreams. I watched him, thinking, ‘Thank you very much.'”

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Hawks chairman Sadaharu Oh speaks to reporters on Friday in Chikugo, Fukuoka Prefecture.
Baseball legend Sadaharu Oh praises Ichiro's contributions to the game
Hall of Famer Sadaharu Oh said Friday that, like the rest of Japan, he was riveted by Ichiro Suzuki's last game and his retirement news conference that ran well past midnight. The SoftBank Hawks...
Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi tips his cap during the fifth inning of his MLB debut on Thursday at Tokyo Dome.
Yusei Kikuchi feels blessed to have been Ichiro's teammate
Yusei Kikuchi went silent for exactly one minute, struggling to both express himself and maintain control of his emotions. He stared ahead, fighting back tears. He'd look down, then up and exhal...
A fan of Ichiro Suzuki, who announced his retirement on Thursday, holds up a sign saying "Thank you Ichiro" at Tokyo Dome after he played his last game earlier in the day.
Fans and friends express surprise at baseball star Ichiro Suzuki's retirement, and admiration for...
Baseball star Ichiro Suzuki's retirement announcement Thursday shocked fans and friends across the country, who say they admire his achievements. "He is my hero. I began playing baseball ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ichiro Suzuki | KYODO

, , ,