Ryoyu Kobayashi in action in the men's individual ski jumping event during the Ski Jumping World Cup in Vikersund, Norway, on Sunday. Kobayashi finished the event in second place. | AP

Ryoyu Kobayashi earns 19th podium finish, Raw Air title

Kyodo

VIKERSUND, NORWAY - Japanese ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi soared to his 19th podium of the season when he finished runner-up to Slovenian teenager Domen Prevc in a flying hill World Cup event in Norway on Sunday.

While 19-year-old Prevc earned 454.7 points behind jumps of 241 and 232.5 meters, Kobayashi fell marginally short with 454.6 points but still won the overall Raw Air title, adding it to this season’s Four Hills Grand Slam, Willingen 5 win and his first World Cup overall points title.

Despite missing out on a 13th World Cup victory by 0.1 point, Kobayashi ended the 10-day competition in Norway with two wins, four second-place finishes and a third-place effort.

The 22-year-old Japanese leaped 237 meters in his first attempt and 239 in his second, not quite enough to overhaul Prevc.

“I’m happy I did really well both times,” said Kobayashi, who was recently crowned overall World Cup champion.

“Recently, I haven’t had to think much, my moves have been coming naturally. I jumped today thinking I want to improve on yesterday’s team event,” he said.

Stefan Kraft of Austria placed third to maintain his position in second on the overall World Cup standings.

Kobayashi also leads the ski flying standings, moving ahead of German Markus Eisenbichler.

