Baseball / MLB

Royals catcher Salvador Perez has Tommy John surgery

AP

SURPRISE, ARIZONA - Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, a procedure that will sideline the six-time All-Star for the upcoming season.

The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the Dodgers’ team physician. The recovery time is usually about a year, meaning Perez could be back for opening day next season.

“We fully expect Salvy to return to our club once healthy and continue to play with the passion and enjoyment that he has played with since joining our organization,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said. “His leadership and production on the field will not be easy to replicate, but as a team we will embrace this unforeseen challenge and are excited for the 2019 championship season.”

Perez hurt his elbow during drills last Wednesday. He informed Royals trainer Nick Kenney about the pain the following day and underwent an MRI exam that revealed the tear. Perez then headed to Los Angeles for a second opinion Tuesday that confirmed the extent of the injury.

Perez has been among the game’s most durable catchers, appearing in at least 129 games each of the past six seasons. He hit a career-low .235 last season, but he still hit 27 homers and had 80 RBIs for a club that was only beginning a massive rebuilding effort.

His leadership as a former World Series MVP was expected to be crucial this season, and manager Ned Yost said Wednesday that Perez can still provide that even though he won’t be on the field.

“We had people come in last night and they want to play the ‘Woe’s me.’ Yeah, we don’t like it,” Yost said, “but we don’t play the ‘Woe’s me.’ We move on. Salvy is going to be with us all year long. He is going to be there doing his rehab — the rehab is a difficult process.”

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Tigers backup catcher Fumihito Haraguchi returns to practice on Thursday in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.
Hanshin's Fumihito Haraguchi back in action after cancer surgery
Hanshin Tigers backup catcher Fumihito Haraguchi resumed training at the club's minor league facility in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture on Thursday, after undergoing surgery for colorectal cancer...
Giants reliever Ryan Cook pitches during a spring training game against the Swallows on Sunday at Tokyo Dome.
Clean-shaven reliever Ryan Cook excited for new challenge with Giants
Ryan Cook's former Seattle Mariners teammates will have be forgiven if they don't immediately recognize him when they arrive in Japan later this month. It won't just be because Cook will...
Angels utility player Kaleb Cowart (right) celebrates with teammates during a spring training game on Monday in Glendale, Arizona.
Shohei Ohtani's success paves new two-way street for players like Angels' Kaleb Cowart
Within the span of a few years, Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani has had a dramatic impact on the thinking of some major league clubs. Even after Ohtani hit 22 home runs in a two-way role ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda throws in the bullpen at spring training in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday. | KYODO

, ,