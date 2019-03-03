Mai Murakami (right) and Kenzo Shirai pose for photos following the American Cup on Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina. | KYODO

Mai Murakami finishes third at American Cup

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - Mai Murakami finished third on Saturday in the women’s all-around competition at the American Cup, a tournament on the FIG World Cup series.

Murakami scored 55.732 points in the competition, at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, won by American 15-year-old Leanne Wong, who was making her debut in a senior competition.

A silver medalist at last year’s world championship, Murakami fell from the balance beam while attempting a new technique, which involves spinning three times after squatting down.

She secured a podium finish after scoring 14.133 points in the floor exercise, the final routine.

“It’s frustrating that I made the mistake, but I was trying out a new technique so I shouldn’t really be upset about it,” she said. “I think I would’ve done really well if I nailed that one technique. I see myself making huge improvements.”

Kenzo Shirai pulled out of the men’s tournament to treat a left-ankle injury he aggravated about a week before traveling to the United States. The 22-year-old plans to compete at April’s World Cup event in Tokyo.

