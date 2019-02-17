Ryoyu Kobayashi ties national record with 15th World Cup podium

Poland's Kamil Stoch (left), Germany's Karl Geiger (center) and Ryoyu Kobayashi pose on the podium after the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup event in Willingen, Germany, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

WILLINGEN, GERMANY - Ryoyu Kobayashi landed on the ski jumping World Cup podium for the 15th time this season following his third-place finish in Willingen, Germany.

The 22-year-old has now equaled the record number of podium finishes in a single season by a Japanese skier, set by Kazuyoshi Funaki in the 1998-1999 campaign, according to the International Ski Federation.

Germany’s Karl Geiger posted Saturday’s longest jump of 150.5 meters in the second round, and came from behind to win his second World Cup event with 311.1 points.

Kobayashi had jumps of 144.5 and 143.0 meters, but finished 2.4 points behind Poland’s three-time Olympic gold medalist Kamil Stoch, runner-up with 307.1 points.

“I’m glad I had two good jumps. I think I at least achieved the minimum expectation I had of myself,” he said.

