More Sports / Golf

Harukyo Nomura remains three off pace at Women's Australian Open

Kyodo

GRANGE, AUSTRALIA - Harukyo Nomura moved into second place after Saturday’s third round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open with a 2-under-par 70.

Nomura, who earned her first victory on the United States LPGA tour in this tournament three years ago, started the day three strokes back in a three-way tie for third. All four of her birdies came on her first seven holes.

“I don’t have a good feel for my irons at the moment,” Nomura said. “If everything’s not perfect, the mistakes pile up.”

She carded four birdies and two bogies at the Grange Golf Club to sit alone in second behind American Nelly Korda. Also tied for third at the start of the day, Korda was 1-under par at the turn but birdied four of the last six holes to pull away en route to a 5-under-par 67.

Nomura, however, believes she has a good chance going into Sunday’s final round.

“On this course, three strokes really isn’t much of a gap,” she said. “The important thing will be for me to concentrate on playing my kind of game.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kei Nishikori plays a shot from Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in their quarterfinal match at the Rotterdam Open on Friday.
Kei Nishikori advances to semifinals in Rotterdam
World No. 7 Kei Nishikori moved into the semifinals of the Rotterdam Open on Friday following a straight-sets victory over Hungarian Marton Fucsovics. The top seed beat the 38th-ranked F...
Matt Kuchar hits a shot during the Genesis Open on Friday in Los Angeles.
Matt Kuchar apologizes, to pay caddie $50,000
Matt Kuchar apologized Friday for what he said were insensitive comments about the caddie he used at the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico last fall and said he would pay the $50,000 the caddie req...
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick (right) and defensive back Eric Reid, then with the San Francisco 49ers, seen here kneeling during the national anthem before a game in 2016, have settled their collusion lawsuits against the NFL. AP
Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
With a public hearing looming and the threat of owners and league officials facing depositions, the NFL settled collusion cases brought by Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid. The league, abo...

,