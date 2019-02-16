Harukyo Nomura remains three off pace at Women's Australian Open

Harukyo Nomura moved into second place after Saturday’s third round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open with a 2-under-par 70.

Nomura, who earned her first victory on the United States LPGA tour in this tournament three years ago, started the day three strokes back in a three-way tie for third. All four of her birdies came on her first seven holes.

“I don’t have a good feel for my irons at the moment,” Nomura said. “If everything’s not perfect, the mistakes pile up.”

She carded four birdies and two bogies at the Grange Golf Club to sit alone in second behind American Nelly Korda. Also tied for third at the start of the day, Korda was 1-under par at the turn but birdied four of the last six holes to pull away en route to a 5-under-par 67.

Nomura, however, believes she has a good chance going into Sunday’s final round.

“On this course, three strokes really isn’t much of a gap,” she said. “The important thing will be for me to concentrate on playing my kind of game.”