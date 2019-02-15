Blues blank Coyotes to earn eighth straight win

The goal is looking awfully big when Vladimir Tarasenko is shooting. Jordan Binnington is making it look awfully small when he’s in it.

The combination has led the St. Louis Blues to their longest winning streak in 18 years.

Binnington matched a franchise rookie record with his seventh straight victory, Tarasenko scored twice and the Blues stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

“I’m excited about the direction this is headed,” Binnington said. “How disciplined we’re being, selfless. It’s fun to be a part of.”

Joel Edmundson scored early in the first and had an assist on Tarasenko’s goal late in the period. Tarasenko put the Blues up 3-0 late in the second period with a power-play goal, giving him nine goals and eight assists during a career-high 10-game points streak.

Robert Bortuzzo scored his second goal of the third period for the Blues, who have their longest winning streak since 2000-01. St. Louis is 14-4-1 in 2019, including 9-2-1 on the road.

Binnington made 21 saves to match Brent Johnson’s rookie franchise record winning streak set in 2000-01. Binnington had a shutout in his first career NHL start on Jan. 7 and has two more while going 11-1-1.

“Great job by him and the team,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “He’s playing really well, and we’re playing well in front of him.”

Capitals 5, Sharks 1

In San Jose, Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 39th goal and T.J. Oshie had two goals and an assist for Washington.

Maple Leafs 6, Golden Knights 3

In Las Vegas, Auston Matthews scored two goals, including the 100th of his career, to lead Toronto over the Golden Knights.

Islanders 3, Blue Jackets 0

In Columbus, Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and New York beat the Blue Jackets.

Lightning 6, Stars 0

In Tampa, Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist, Nikita Kucherov added a goal and three assists, and the Lightning beat Dallas.

Blackhawks 5, Devils 2

In Chicago, Patrick Kane scored his 34th goal and added two assists to lead Chicago over New Jersey for its eighth victory in nine games.

Panthers 3, Flames 2 (SO)

In Sunrise, Florida, Vincent Trocheck scored in the third round of the shootout to lift the Panthers to a win over Calgary.

Avalanche, 4, Jets 1

In Winnipeg, Gabriel Landeskog scored his team-leading 30th goal of the season as Colorado beat the Jets to snap its season-high eight-game losing streak.

Predators 3, Canadiens 1

In Nashville, Pekka Rinne made 34 saves, Viktor Arvidsson scored and the Predators beat Montreal.

Red Wings 3, Senators 2

In Detroit, Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including a penalty shot, and Jimmy Howard made 40 saves in his 500th game to lead the Red Wings over Ottawa.

Canucks 4, Kings 3 (SO)

In Los Angeles, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser scored in a shootout after Adam Gaudette tied it with 1:38 remaining in the third period to lift Vancouver.