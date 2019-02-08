LeBron James makes Kevin Durant first selection in NBA All-Star Game draft

LeBron James opted for Golden State star Kevin Durant with the first pick of the All-Star draft on Thursday.

James, who will lead a team against fellow All-Star captain Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lineup on Feb. 17, assembled a formidable looking starting lineup.

Rival captain Antetokounmpo meanwhile selected Durant’s Golden State teammate Stephen Curry with the second overall pick.

Team LeBron: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden; Reserves: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, LaMarcus Aldridge, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal. Special pick: Dwyane Wade.

Team Giannis: Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Kemba Walker; Reserves: Khris Middleton, Nikola Jokic, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, D’Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Lowry. Special pick: Dirk Nowitzki.