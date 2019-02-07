Warriors unstoppable in victory over Spurs

Kevin Durant had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 26 points and the Golden State Warriors ran away in the second and third quarters to rout the San Antonio Spurs 141-102 on Wednesday.

The two-time defending champions scored 49 points on 16 assists in the third quarter alone, making 5 of 7 3-pointers. They made 24 of 25 field goals in one blistering stretch spanning halftime — including 14 straight shots at one point.

Stephen Curry wasn’t bad either: He had 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Curry and company were so good the starters weren’t even needed for the final 12 minutes.

Durant and Thompson combined to shoot 20-for-26 in a matchup of the NBA’s top teams in 3-point shooting percentage — the Spurs on top at 40.5 to Golden State’s 38.6 going into Wednesday. Curry was 7 of 12 with three 3s.

Patty Mills scored 16 points with four 3s for San Antonio in the first game of a back-to-back.

The Spurs had their five-game winning streak snapped in a 127-112 loss at Sacramento on Monday, and coach Gregg Popovich rested LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan against Golden State.

“No loads will be managed on our part,” cracked Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Durant made his first six shots and already had 15 points by the 4:28 mark of the opening quarter.

Golden State center DeMarcus Cousins scored 15 points in his eighth game since returning from a nearly yearlong absence recovering from surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

The Warriors started the second with a 9-0 run and then used an 11-0 burst over a 1-minute, 28-second span to help open a 66-52 halftime advantage.

Golden State, which had used three different starting lineups in as many games before Wednesday, improved to 6-0 with the lineup of Curry, Cousins, Durant, Draymond Green and Thompson.

The Spurs began 10-for-15 and 4 of 7 from deep before missing their next seven shots.

Golden State had lost the last two matchups with the Spurs, but won its third in a row at home in the series Wednesday.

Bucks 148, Wizards 129

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points, Eric Bledsoe had 22 points and 11 assists and the Bucks beat Washington for their fifth consecutive victory.

Milwaukee shot 60 percent (56-for-93) from the field and placed six players in double figures while becoming the first NBA team with 40 victories. Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points and Khris Middleton finished with 16.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 30 points.

Mavericks 99, Hornets 93

In Dallas, Luka Doncic scored 19 points in his third triple-double, Dorian Finney-Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the new-look Mavericks made another move by trading Harrison Barnes while beating Charlotte.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 12 points in his Dallas debut after the blockbuster deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks.

Barnes played into the third quarter before reports of a trade with Sacramento surfaced. He was on the bench but didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

Kemba Walker had 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets.

Nets 135, Nuggets 130

In New York, D’Angelo Russell had 27 points and 11 assists, and Brooklyn surpassed last season’s win total by beating Denver.

Russell made six of the Nets’ 19 3-pointers, one game after they made only five as a team in their poorest shooting performance of the season.

DeMarre Carroll added 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Brooklyn (29-27).

Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in his 10th triple-double of the season for the Nuggets, who have lost two straight games.

In Other Games

Pelicans 125, Bulls 120

Rockets 127, Kings 101

Jazz 116, Suns 88