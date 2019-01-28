Japan's Naomi Osaka becomes world No. 1 in women's singles tennis rankings

Naomi Osaka became the world’s No. 1 women’s singles player on Monday in the wake of her victory in Saturday’s Australian Open final.

The 21-year-old from Japan, who has won the last two Grand Slams, is the first singles player from Asia to head the tennis rankings on either the men’s or women’s tour.

Osaka, who earned her first Grand Slam title last September at the U.S. Open, went into the season-opening Grand Slam in Melbourne as world No. 4. She moved up to top the rankings after beating Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the final.