Adrian Beltre, who amassed 3,166 career hits, played the last eight of his 21 big league seasons for the Texas Rangers before announcing his retirement in November. A | AP

Baseball / MLB

Rangers to retire Adrian Beltre's No. 29

AP

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The Texas Rangers are retiring Adrian Beltre’s number. The team revealed the plan Friday night at the end of its winter awards program.

Beltre, who had 3,166 career hits, played the last eight of his 21 big league seasons for Texas before announcing his retirement in November. The third baseman’s No. 29 will be the fourth number retired by the team, with a ceremony in June.

The last number retired by Texas was the No. 7 of Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on the same day Beltre got his 3,000th career hit in July 2017.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, seen earlier this month in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, believes Japan's youth baseball authorities should do more to protect players from injuries and stress.
BayStars slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo becomes advocate of pitch-count limits for youth
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo was struck by a strange thought while playing for Samurai Japan during the 2017 World Baseball Classic. There were pitch limits in effect during that tournament, which...
In a July 1999 file photo, Detroit's Dean Palmer (left) is seen arguing with home plate umpire Jim McKean as Tigers manager Larry Parrish holds Palmer back. McKean, an MLB umpire from 1973-2001, died on Jan. 19. He was 73.
Longtime umpire Jim McKean, who was on the field for 10 no-hitters, dies at 73
Jim McKean, who umpired 10 no-hitters and three World Series during a big league career from 1973-01, has died. He was 73. Jamie McKean, one of his sons, said McKean died in his sleep ear...
Fumihito Haraguchi
Tigers catcher Fumihito Haraguchi battling intestinal cancer
Hanshin Tigers backup catcher Fumihito Haraguchi has been diagnosed with intestinal cancer and will undergo surgery in the coming days, the team announced Thursday. The 26-year-old Haragu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Adrian Beltre, who amassed 3,166 career hits, played the last eight of his 21 big league seasons for the Texas Rangers before announcing his retirement in November. A | AP

,