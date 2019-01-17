Rockets launch NBA-record 70 3-pointers in overtime loss to Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t seem to be nearly as wowed by his late-game scoring for the Brooklyn Nets as he was by the fact that his team got an overtime victory on a night James Harden had a season-high 58 points.

“The man had 60 and we won,” Dinwiddie said, shaking his head and only slightly exaggerating Harden’s performance. “That’s big-time for a young group.”

Dinwiddie scored 25 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and the Nets spoiled Harden’s night with a 145-142 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Harden had his second straight season high after scoring 57 in a victory over Memphis on Monday night, but was only 5 of 19 from 3-point range. The Rockets shot an NBA-record 70 3s, making just 23.

Harden has scored at least 30 points in 18 straight games and has reached 40 in nine of the last 12. He was 16 of 34 overall from the field, made 21 of 23 free throws and had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Dinwiddie forced overtime, making three 3-pointers in the last 30 seconds of regulation. In the extra period, he hit the go-ahead basket with 28 seconds left.

Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen had 21 points and a career-high 24 rebounds.

Warriors 147, Pelicans 140

In Oakland, Stephen Curry scored 41 points with nine 3-pointers to become the first player in NBA history to make eight or more 3s in three straight games, and Golden State held off New Orleans for its sixth straight win.

The Pelicans and Warriors combined for an NBA-record 43 3s, breaking the mark by two that Sacramento and Golden State accomplished Jan. 5 at Golden 1 Center.

Bucks 111, Grizzlies 101

In Memphis, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds and Milwaukee had a 19-0 third-quarter run to beat the Bucks.

Grizzlies rookie Yuta Watanabe played six-plus minutes. He was 0-for-1 from the field and made 1 of 4 free-throw attempts. Watanabe added three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Trail Blazers 129, Cavaliers 112

In Portland, Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double and the Blazers topped Cleveland.

The teams combined for just seven turnovers, the fewest since turnovers were officially compiled starting in the 1970-71 season. Portland had a season-low four and Cleveland had three.

In Other Games

Celtics 117, Raptors 108

Spurs 105, Mavericks 101

Pistons 120, Magic 115 (OT)

Jazz 129, Clippers 109