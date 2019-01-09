Chelsea, Spurs managers unhappy with VAR

Tottenham's Harry Kane falls during his club's English League Cup semifinal first-leg match on Tuesday against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. Spurs were awarded a penalty kick after a video review of the play. | AP

LONDON - By improving the accuracy of refereeing decisions, video review was meant to cut out moaning from coaches. The Tottenham and Chelsea managers have other ideas.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham benefited from a VAR decision on Tuesday — with Harry Kane winning and converting a penalty in the League Cup semifinal first leg against Chelsea — but the manager still grumbled about the technology.

“I don’t like,” Pochettino said after the 1-0 win. “I think it is not clear what are the rules.”

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri readily agreed, unhappy about how the penalty was awarded at Wembley Stadium in a rare use of VAR in English soccer. After a lengthy delay, replays determined Kane was onside and then fouled by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga when he rushed clear on goal in the first half.

Recalling how VAR was a “disaster” when first introduced in Serie A last season, Sarri claimed Chelsea’s own camera gave a more accurate reading of Kane’s positioning than the broadcast feed.

“Kane was offside, clearly offside,” Sarri said. “But it’s not important. It’s more important that the linesman stops the run. He didn’t.”

While previously a referee’s assistant would wave for offside and play would be stopped, officials are now encouraged to let the game continue until the attack has been completed and the incident can be reviewed.

“For the players on the pitch it’s clearly offside and so he had a big influence on our defenders,” Sarri said. “So I think they need to study better the system and it’s very strange in the Premier League there is not this system and then in the (League) Cup there is this system. It’s strange for the players . . . and referees.”

Kane, naturally, was delighted to score his 160th goal for Tottenham in the 26th minute, moving to fourth place on the club’s all-time scoring chart.

“I made the run, just played to the whistle,” Kane said. “I nicked it round the ‘keeper and I think it’s a clear penalty. It’s just whether it’s offside or not. VAR is there for a reason and I’m sure they got it right.”

VAR is only used in England in some cup matches before its rollout across the Premier League next season.

“We still have six months to improve the system,” Pochettino said. “There’s a lot of work to do.”

Andreas Christensen won’t want to see any replays of the second-half chance to equalize that he squandered. The Chelsea defender missed an open goal after being unmarked when he met Eden Hazard’s cross in the second half.

