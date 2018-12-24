Flyers center Nolan Patrick celebrates a goal during the team's shootout win against the Rangers on Monday in New York. | AP

Nolan Patrick lifts Flyers over Rangers in shootout

NEW YORK - After firing their general manager and coach in recent weeks, the Philadelphia Flyers have responded to a midseason shake-up.

Nolan Patrick scored the lone goal against Henrik Lundqvist in a shootout that lasted four rounds and Philadelphia beat the scuffling New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday night.

“I had a plan,” Patrick said. “I watched the first couple of guys go in (and) he was pretty deep in his net. That’s a move that I like to do. I have done it quite a bit throughout my life so far.”

Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds scored in regulation, and Michal Neuvirth made 32 saves as the Flyers won for the third time in four games since changing coaches. Scott Gordon was named interim coach after replacing Dave Hakstol behind the bench on Dec. 17. Chuck Fletcher took over as general manager in early December after Ron Hextall was fired on Nov. 26.

Chris Kreider and Boo Nieves scored for the Rangers, who lost their fifth in six games. Lundqvist stopped 28 shots in his first game since last Sunday’s overtime loss to Vegas.

“I looked this morning at the standings and the separation is getting bigger,” Lundqvist said after his team lost in extra time at Madison Square Garden for the fourth time this month. “We’ve got to start winning here if we want to be a part of that (playoff) race. Take this break, regroup and realize how desperate we need to be coming back.”

The 30-year-old Neuvirth played in only his third game of the season and is one of six Flyers goalies to see action during the tumultuous season in Philadelphia.

“This was one of the biggest wins in my career,” he said. “First win of the season is always huge. I have to keep moving forward.”

