Wizards guard Bradley Beal (center) shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (left) defends during the second quarter at Capital One Arena on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Basketball / NBA

Beal gets first triple-double, Wizards beat Suns in triple overtime

AP

WASHINGTON - Bradley Beal had 40 points and his first career triple-double to lift the Washington Wizards over the Phoenix Suns 149-146 in triple-overtime Saturday night.

With All-Star point guard John Wall sidelined due to illness, Beal scored 10 points in the third overtime, including a slicing layup that made it 146-144 with 40 seconds to play. He also had a career-high 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

Thomas Bryant added a career-high 31 points, hit all 14 of his shots and made all three of his free throws. At one point, Bryant scored 16 of 18 points for Washington across a stretch of the first and second overtime. He also had 13 rebounds.

Devin Booker had 33 points and 14 assists for the Suns, who ended their four-game winning streak after giving back a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 17 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double, but fouled out midway through the second overtime.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Alvark forward Jawad Williams looks to score in third-quarter action on Sunday against the B-Corsairs in Yokohama.
Alvark complete sweep of B-Corsairs
The reigning champions Alvark Tokyo gave their fans an early Christmas present on Sunday afternoon. Actually, it was their second gift to team supporters over the holiday weekend, with t...
Niigata's Shinsuke Kashiwagi dribbles the ball in third-quarter action against host Mikawa on Saturday. The Albirex beat the SeaHorses 86-77.
Niigata outplays Mikawa in series opener
Niigata Albirex BB star Davante Gardner received an abundance of Christmas presents from the SeaHorses Mikawa on Saturday afternoon. The B. League's leading scorer was repeatedly sent to...
Lakers forward LeBron James (right) walks past the Pelicans' Anthony Davis during their game on Friday in Los Angeles.
Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry defends LeBron James' comments about Anthony Davis
New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry made it clear Friday that center Anthony Davis will not be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers or anywhere else as long as he remains under contract to the Pelicans.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Wizards guard Bradley Beal (center) shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (left) defends during the second quarter at Capital One Arena on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,