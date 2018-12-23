Beal gets first triple-double, Wizards beat Suns in triple overtime

Bradley Beal had 40 points and his first career triple-double to lift the Washington Wizards over the Phoenix Suns 149-146 in triple-overtime Saturday night.

With All-Star point guard John Wall sidelined due to illness, Beal scored 10 points in the third overtime, including a slicing layup that made it 146-144 with 40 seconds to play. He also had a career-high 15 assists and 11 rebounds.

Thomas Bryant added a career-high 31 points, hit all 14 of his shots and made all three of his free throws. At one point, Bryant scored 16 of 18 points for Washington across a stretch of the first and second overtime. He also had 13 rebounds.

Devin Booker had 33 points and 14 assists for the Suns, who ended their four-game winning streak after giving back a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 17 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double, but fouled out midway through the second overtime.