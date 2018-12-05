Mongolian sumo wrestler Takanoiwa assaults attendant

The Japan Sumo Association said Wednesday that rank-and-file wrestler Takanoiwa, whose beating by former yokozuna Harumafuji caused a scandal last year, assaulted an attendant of his stable during the ongoing regional tour.

Just two months after the sport’s governing body issued a “declaration to eradicate violence,” Takanoiwa, 28, physically attacked a lower-ranked apprentice wrestler, the association said.

According to the JSA’s public relations department head, the apprentice has swelling in his face. The JSA says it will consider a punishment for Takanoiwa, who has withdrawn from the winter regional tour in Fukuoka.

Takanoiwa, whose real name is Adiyagiin Baasandorj, had been the victim of assault on Oct. 26 last year, when he was beaten with a karaoke machine remote control at a lounge bar by fellow Mongolian Harumafuji. The yokozuna retired the following month.

In November, Takanoiwa dropped a damages suit filed against Harumafuji, saying his family in Mongolia had been subject to abuse over the legal action from their compatriots who hold Harumafuji in high regard.

The scandal prompted former yokozuna Takanohana, the head of Takanoiwa’s stable until it was dissolved, to quit the Japan Sumo Association in September.

In March, Takanohana submitted a letter to the Cabinet Office’s public certification committee that accused the JSA of improper behavior over its handling of the Takanoiwa assault scandal.

The 46-year-old said he is leaving the sumo world after being pressured to admit that the accusation was groundless.