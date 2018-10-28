Yuta Watanabe makes NBA debut for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Yuta Watanabe made his NBA regular season debut in a win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese player to appear in the league since Yuta Tabuse 14 years ago.

The 24-year-old rookie finished with two points and two rebounds after entering the game with 4:31 left and the Grizzlies leading 111-86.

Watanabe scored both of his points at the free-throw line after drawing a foul on Suns guard Troy Daniels with a spin move to the basket.

Fox Sports Tennessee TV commentator Brevin Knight praised Watanabe for making an all-out effort during his cameo.

“I love the way Yuta runs the floor every possession,” former NBA player Knight said of Watanabe, who received an ovation from his teammates after scoring his first point.

“His teammates (were) very excited for him because they know the effort that he brings — day in, day out… even on the practice court.”

After going undrafted following his graduation from George Washington University in May, Watanabe earned a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, allowing him to spend up to 45 days on the roster.

Tabuse, the NBA’s first Japanese player, played four games for the Phoenix Suns in 2004 before being waived.