Yuta Watanabe makes NBA debut for Grizzlies
Grizzlies forward Yuta Watanabe (right) controls the ball against Suns guard Troy Daniels on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee. | AP

Basketball / NBA

Yuta Watanabe makes NBA debut for Grizzlies

Kyodo

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Memphis Grizzlies forward Yuta Watanabe made his NBA regular season debut in a win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese player to appear in the league since Yuta Tabuse 14 years ago.

The 24-year-old rookie finished with two points and two rebounds after entering the game with 4:31 left and the Grizzlies leading 111-86.

Watanabe scored both of his points at the free-throw line after drawing a foul on Suns guard Troy Daniels with a spin move to the basket.

Fox Sports Tennessee TV commentator Brevin Knight praised Watanabe for making an all-out effort during his cameo.

“I love the way Yuta runs the floor every possession,” former NBA player Knight said of Watanabe, who received an ovation from his teammates after scoring his first point.

“His teammates (were) very excited for him because they know the effort that he brings — day in, day out… even on the practice court.”

After going undrafted following his graduation from George Washington University in May, Watanabe earned a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, allowing him to spend up to 45 days on the roster.

Tabuse, the NBA’s first Japanese player, played four games for the Phoenix Suns in 2004 before being waived.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Jets big man Gavin Edwards takes a shot in the third quarter on Saturday against the Evessa in Osaka. Edwards finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in Chiba's 80-69 victory.
Gavin Edwards, Yuki Togashi spark Jets in triumph over Evessa
Chiba Jets Funabashi power forward Gavin Edwards made a big impact at both ends of the floor in Saturday's series opener in Osaka. The former University of Connecticut player contributed...
Longtime FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann became an IOC member in 2007. Baumann, considered by many to be a top candidate for the IOC presidency in the future, died at age 51 earlier this month.
Patrick Baumann's profound impact on basketball will live on
Global basketball is a far-flung enterprise with 213 national federations and complexities that don't easily mesh into a single entity. Successful leaders, especially at the top, are vital to cr...
Golden State's Kevin Durant brings the ball upcourt against New York's Lance Thomas (left) and Damyean Dotson in the second quarter on Friday night.
Kevin Durant ignites Warriors in fourth quarter
Kevin Durant scored 25 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors manhandled the New York Knicks 128-100 Friday at Madison Square Garden. "I just tried to be agg...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Grizzlies forward Yuta Watanabe (right) controls the ball against Suns guard Troy Daniels on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee. | AP

, , ,