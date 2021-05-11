Large-scale ground military exercises involving troops of the Self-Defense Forces, the United States and France began in southwestern Japan on Tuesday to increase cooperation in the face of China’s growing assertiveness.

“ARC21” will be held through next Monday as Tokyo seeks to deepen defense cooperation beyond its U.S. ally to “like-minded countries,” Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said ahead of the drills.

France “is the only European country with a permanent military presence in the Indo-Pacific region,” Kishi told a news conference in Tokyo. “It is also a like-minded country that shares with Japan the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The move comes as Tokyo and Washington work to boost their alliance over regional issues including the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are claimed by Beijing, in the East China Sea amid an escalation in China’s maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

France has strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific, where it has territories including the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean and French Polynesia in the South Pacific.

The forces of the three countries will engage in urban warfare drills followed by amphibious operation exercises, according to the Ground Self-Defense Force.

Until Thursday, the troops will be stationed at GSDF Camp Ainoura in Nagasaki Prefecture, where they will work together to plan the operations.

On Friday and Saturday, the troops will be sent by aircraft to the GSDF Kirishima training ground that straddles Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures to engage in an urban warfare drill at the facility, which is designed to look like a remote island.

The GSDF rapid amphibious deployment brigade, dubbed the “Japanese Marines,” will be among the units participating in the exercises. Around 100 troops from the GSDF and 60 personnel each from the French army and U.S. Marine Corps will participate.