A group of South Korean nuclear experts on Monday dismissed worries about the planned release of treated radioactive water from Japan’s stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The impact of the water release from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s plant on South Korea would be negligible given the data disclosed by Japan, the Korean Nuclear Society said.

Even if plant operator Tepco were to release all of its currently stored radioactive water without planned further treatment over a year, instead of 30-40 years as expected, the radioactive doses South Koreans receive would be one-300 millionth of the maximum level acceptable to the human body, according to the society.

At the plant, radioactive water keeps increasing, as the company uses water to cool meltdown-stricken reactors while groundwater keeps flowing into the damaged buildings.

Tepco processes the contaminated water through water cleaning equipment before storing it. But the equipment cannot remove tritium.

The Japanese government this month decided to let Tepco release the stored water into the ocean after diluting it. The decision has sparked concerns in South Korea and other neighbors of Japan.

Regarding severe criticism of Japan by South Korean civic groups, the nuclear society said that the fear of radiation escalated for political purposes could result in an act of self-affliction that expands damage on fishing and other businesses.

The society urged the South Korean government not to act politically or emotionally, calling for a practical resolution of the issue based on scientific facts.

To Japan, the society expressed regrets, saying Tokyo made its decision unilaterally without giving enough information or explanations.

The Japanese government should apologize deeply for the psychological pain and physical damage that people in neighboring countries will suffer and show more consideration for these countries, the society also said.