Tokyo confirmed 556 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, one day after the capital reported its second-highest daily figure. The tally was a record high for a Sunday.

Sunday’s figure brought the total number of cases for December over 10,000, another first.

Of the total, people 65 or older numbered 73, while the number of severely ill patients based on Tokyo’s standards came to 66, up four from the previous day.

Tokyo’s daily figure was based on 9,149 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement. Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group at 150, followed by 111 for people in their 30s and 92 among people in their 40s.

The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 51,446.

Japan on Saturday confirmed a total of 2,996 new cases nationwide, with the daily count exceeding 2,000 for the fifth consecutive day. Thirty-nine deaths linked to the virus, including 10 in Hokkaido and nine in Osaka Prefecture, were reported, bringing the cumulative nationwide death toll to 2,893.

The number of severely ill patients as of Saturday stood at 598, down 11 from the previous day.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)