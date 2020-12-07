Japan will unveil stimulus with an overall value of ¥73.6 trillion ($706 billion) as it looks to shore up its pandemic-hit economy, according to a final draft of the package obtained by Bloomberg.

The package will include around ¥40 trillion in fiscal measures. It will be partly financed by ¥19.2 trillion in spending from a third extra budget.

The measures come as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faces an increase in virus cases and a dip in support for his Cabinet that are an early test of his leadership. As the economy threatens to dip back into negative territory, Suga is faced with the tough task of containing the virus while maintaining economic activity.

The breakdown for the ¥40 trillion of fiscal measures shows the following:

Around ¥5.9 trillion for virus containment measures.

Around ¥18.4 trillion to support structural changes toward a post-corona economy.

Around ¥5.6 trillion for disaster management, reduction measures.

Around ¥5 trillion from fiscal year 2020’s reserve funds.

¥5 trillion from fiscal year 2021’s reserve funds.

Including funding from special accounts, the extra budget spending on measures is worth ¥20.1 trillion.

The latest measures are smaller in scale than the funding seen in two extra budgets so far this year. Those budgets added ¥58 trillion of additional spending equivalent to around 11.3% of the size of the economy.

In overall scale, the measures unveiled by Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, came to ¥234 trillion after including loans, investment and private sector initiatives.

Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party had called for a fresh package to help fill a ¥34 trillion shortfall of demand in the economy.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)