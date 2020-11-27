Keio University and Tokyo Dental College said Thursday they have been in talks to merge their operations in April 2023.

The merger will make Keio the first university in Japan to have four medical faculties — medicine, nursing, pharmacy and dentistry.

Keio said the merger will improve its research and educational abilities, helping it "make great contributions to the realization of a healthy and long-lived society."

The talks started after Tokyo Dental offered the merger to Keio on Nov. 6.

In 2008, Keio merged with Kyoritsu University of Pharmacy to open the faculty of pharmacy.

Keio was established in 1858. The predecessor of Tokyo Dental was set up in 1890, by a person who studied at Keio, as the first dental college in the country.