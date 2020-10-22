A lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday offered to leave the party following his indictment for his suspected assault of a then-secretary.

“I have decided to leave the party to take responsibility” for the incident, Toru Ishizaki, 36, a member of the House of Representatives, told reporters after submitting a letter of resignation to the office of the LDP secretary-general.

Prosecutors in Niigata Prefecture on Monday issued a summary indictment against Ishizaki for allegedly assaulting the male secretary.

The LDP’s Niigata prefectural chapter is urging the party’s headquarters in Tokyo to take strict action against Ishizaki. At a meeting of its ethics committee later on Thursday, the LDP will discuss punishment against him and what to do with his resignation letter.

Ishizaki, a native of Niigata and former bureaucrat of the Finance Ministry, won his first parliamentary seat in the 2012 Lower House election, running in the poll from a district in the prefecture. He is now in his third consecutive term as a Lower House member. In the latest Lower House election in October 2017, Ishizaki obtained a seat on the chamber under the proportional representation system.

According to the indictment, Ishizaki allegedly beat the secretary on the back of his head with the right fist in a moving car on April 5, 2019, and punched him in his left temple area in a stationary car on May 25 the same year.