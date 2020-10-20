Tokyo confirmed 139 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said, the daily figure rising back above 100 after it had dipped below the century mark a day earlier.

The daily total was based on 2,569 tests. The capital’s cumulative infection tally stood at 29,185, while the number of seriously ill patients remained at 24.

Of Tuesday’s total, people in their 30s made up the largest group of new infections, with 35, followed by those in their 20s, at 31, and those in their 40s, at 21.

On Monday, Japan confirmed a total of 318 new cases, while one new death linked to the virus was reported in each of Kyoto and Oita prefectures.