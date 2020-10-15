Universal Studios Japan in Osaka unveiled to the media a cafe and store based on Nintendo Co.’s popular Super Mario Bros. game series Thursday, the day before its grand opening.

The world’s first Mario Cafe & Store, selling food and merchandise inspired by characters including Mario, his brother Luigi and Princess Peach, has walls decorated with images of warp pipes and question mark blocks.

The Mario Cafe & Store is unveiled at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Thursday. | KYODO

Drinks and food modeled after the characters will be offered, while the tables are based on the iconic mushrooms featured in the game.

The launch of the cafe coincides with the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., and comes ahead of the opening next spring of the Super Nintendo World attraction in the amusement park.

Goods inspired by characters from the Super Mario Bros. game series are sold at the Mario Cafe & Store at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. | KYODO