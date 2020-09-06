A powerful typhoon headed toward southern Japan on Sunday, bringing violent winds and heavy rains, with officials warning it could be strong enough to snap power poles and flip vehicles.

Typhoon Haishen, categorized as “large” and “extremely strong,” was expected to move through the Amami region of small islands near Kyushu that separate the Pacific Ocean and the East China Sea later in the afternoon.

Authorities had recommended evacuation and warned of potentially record rainfall, unprecedented wind, high tides and large ocean swells.

“Areas where the typhoon passes are expected to see record high winds and waves,” a Meteorology Agency official told a nationally televised news conference on Sunday. “I am urging everyone to take the utmost caution, follow local authorities’ instructions and protect your own life. Once you enter an area of high wind, you may not be able to move to a safer place.”

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the typhoon was moving north at a speed of about 20 km per hour some 110 km off Amami-Oshima Island. It had an atmospheric pressure of 925 hectopascals at its center, packing winds of up to 252 km per hour.

Windows of a hotel in the city of Kagoshima are taped Sunday morning to prepare for Typhoon Haishen. | KYODO

The storm was forecast to head north and travel off the western coast of Kyushu — one of Japan’s main islands — from the evening through early Monday before reaching South Korea, according to the Meteorological Agency.

Once the storm comes near inhabited islands, its violent winds might become strong enough to snap power poles and flip vehicles, meteorologists have warned.

Evacuation orders and advisories have been issued for more than 200,000 people from about 104,000 households in Okinawa, Kagoshima, Kumamoto and Nagasaki prefectures, the agency said.

Rather than evacuating to designated local schools and community centers, some residents have chosen to seek safety at local hotels to try and reduce the risk of coronavirus infections at crowded public shelters, according to local media.

The storm has forced the cancellation of 528 flights, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Signs showing train suspensions due to Typhoon Haishen are seen at Kagoshima Station on Sunday morning. | KYODO

Kyushu Railway Co. said its bullet and local train services will be suspended on Monday, while West Japan Railway Co. has decided to cancel Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations all day Monday.

Toyota Motor Corp. said it would suspend operations at three plants in Kyushu until Monday evening, while other companies, including Canon and Mitsubishi Electric, reportedly planned to take similar measures.

Haishen also forced the Japan Coast Guard to suspend its search for dozens of missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank in a separate storm, after two crew members were rescued.

The Gulf Livestock 1, carrying 6,000 cows and had 43 crew on board, issued a distress call Wednesday near Amami Oshima as Typhoon Maysak passed through the area.

But patrol ships have remained in the sea so that the search can resume after Haishen has left the region, a duty officer said.