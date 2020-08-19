Tokyo District Court has issued a protective order in anticipation of the confiscation of cryptocurrency assets believed to have been stolen in a cyberattack on Coincheck Inc., a Tokyo-based virtual currency exchange operator, it was learned Wednesday.

The court ordered a company set up by Takayoshi Doi, who was indicted over allegedly obtaining the leaked cryptocurrency NEM, to protect the assets for future confiscation based on the organized crimes punishment law, according to investigative sources.

It is believed to be the first such order issued for cryptocurrency assets in Japan.

Doi, a 30-year-old doctor from the city of Obihiro in Hokkaido, was arrested in March for allegedly obtaining NEM while knowing it had been stolen in the 2018 cyberattack. Some ¥58 million worth of NEM in total was stolen in the hack.

The sources said that Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department had requested the district court’s issuance of the protective order. The court accepted the request on March 30.

The order covers NEM owned under the name of Doi’s company in domestic cryptocurrency exchanges. If the suspect is found guilty and the verdict is finalized, the NEM will be confiscated.

On Jan. 26, 2018, almost all NEM owned by Coincheck’s clients was fraudulently accessed and stolen. The perpetrator of the hack has not been identified, but the MPD is continuing its investigation.