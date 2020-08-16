Japan's weather agency issues heatstroke alert amid record-setting temperatures

The Meteorological Agency issued both heatstroke and high-temperature warnings Sunday as temperatures reached dangerous levels across the nation, breaking 40 in Shizuoka Prefecture.

As of 2 p.m., the city of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, logged a record high of 40.9 degrees, the agency said, adding that 153 locations nationwide had already reached 35 as of noon. Record highs were also reported in Naka, Tokushima Prefecture, which hit 39, and in Kozagawa, Wakayama Prefecture, which hit 38.9.

Sunday's temperatures were the first above 40 degrees since Tuesday, when the mercury hit 40.5 in Isesaki and Kiryu, both in Gunma Prefecture, and 40.2 in the town of Hatoyama, Saitama Prefecture.

The heat wave saw 6,664 people enter hospitals for heat exhaustion and other related maladies from Aug. 3 to 9, nearly double the number from the previous week, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Wednesday.

Tokyo had the most patients with 668, followed by 484 in Saitama and 417 in Aichi. A total of 10 people died of heat stroke in the period, the agency said.

The heatstroke alert is a new warning system launched last month. It is being tested in the Kanto-Koshin region in eastern Japan, with an eye to rolling it out nationwide.