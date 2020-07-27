Japan to merge confusing evacuation terms in wake of disasters

The Cabinet Office plans to abolish the term “evacuation advisory” by integrating it with “evacuation order” next year to convey emergency information more clearly so residents can act swiftly during disasters, informed sources say.

It hopes to draft a revision to the basic law on disaster response by autumn and submit it to the Diet next year, the sources said.

In March, the government launched a drastic review of its system for communicating evacuation information after reviewing the damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis and other natural disasters last year.

It is the first review of the two terms since the disaster response law was established in 1961.

The law allows the heads of municipalities to issue evacuation advisories calling on residents to flee in times of disaster and issue evacuation orders when they are at greater risk.

Last year, the government introduced a five-tier system for evacuations. As both evacuation advisories and orders are categorized as Level 4, the second most dangerous level under the system, residents and municipal heads alike have said it is difficult differentiate between the terms.

In addition to unifying the terms, the government plans to establish a new term for Level 5 to call on residents to secure safety urgently, the sources said.