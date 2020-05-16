Trump unveils Space Force flag and ‘super-duper missile’ plan

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the official flag for his Space Force at the White House on Friday, touting American military might, including the development of what he called “the super-duper missile.”

Trump said the U.S. is “building right now incredible military equipment,” including a missile that would travel faster than any other in the world “by a factor of almost three.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed his country has already developed and fielded a hypersonic nuclear missile ahead of the U.S. The Pentagon has been working on the technology.

Later Friday, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, a Pentagon spokesman, tweeted that “the Department of Defense is working on developing a range of hypersonic missiles to counter our adversaries.”

Defense Department officials presented Trump with the Space Force flag during the short Oval Office event on Friday. The dark blue and white flag includes elements intended to evoke the vast recesses of outer space.

The Space Force, which was officially established in December, is the first new military service since the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947. The 16,000 airmen and civilians that make up the Space Force technically remain part of the air force, which previously oversaw offensive operations in space. But Trump has made clear he sees the newest service as critical to the future of American defense.

Trump’s enthusiasm for Space Force has drawn sporadic criticism and provided fodder for comedians. A satirical Netflix series, “Space Force,” debuts later this month, starring Steve Carell and John Malkovich.

The Pentagon’s budget allocated funding for the force, including “space-related weapons systems and operations.” The Space Force’s procurement budget is projected to reach $4.7 billion by fiscal year 2025.