U.S. firm Gilead files for remdesivir approval in Japan

Gilead Sciences Inc. is seeking Japanese regulatory approval for remdesivir, a drug that potentially can reduce the impact of the coronavirus in some patients, according to sources.

The health ministry is expected to move quickly and approve remdesivir using a fast-track process that allows for substantially shortened screening procedures on condition that the drug has already been approved overseas.

The U.S. pharmaceutical firm developed remdesivir as an Ebola therapy. It showed certain benefits in coronavirus patients in Gilead’s clinical trials, according to the company.

“I’ve instructed officials to be prepared to be able to grant approval in about a week once the application is made,” health minister Katsunobu Kato said Saturday.