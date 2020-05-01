Temperature checks expanded to four more airports, including Narita and Kansai International

The transport ministry started thermographic boarding checks at four more airports Friday to contain the novel coronavirus.

The airports in question are Narita, Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture, Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture and Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka.

Such checks were already in place at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and at Itami Airport in Osaka.

The thermographic cameras are situated at the entrance to the security check areas for domestic flights. Passengers with body temperatures of 37.5 degrees or higher will be asked not to board and to consult a public health center.

Chubu airport started the temperature checks at 2 p.m.

"I don't want to move under these circumstances, but it can't be helped," said a 51-year-old woman from Yamagata who was there to fly to Fukuoka to attend a vigil.