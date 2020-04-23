Mizuho to suspend lottery ticket sales across Japan

Mizuho Bank said Wednesday it will suspend face-to-face lottery ticket sales at its branches across Japan starting Thursday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mizuho Financial Group Inc. unit has already halted lottery ticket sales at branches in Tokyo and six other prefectures, after the government declared a state of emergency over the virus for the areas on April 7.

The nationwide sales suspension came after the state of emergency was expanded to cover the entire country on April 16.

The bank is commissioned to carry out lottery-related operations by a group managing lotteries in the country.

Lottery tickets are available for purchase online, including at a website run by the group.

During the suspension period, lottery winners can receive their prize money at Mizuho Bank branches from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.