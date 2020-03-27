JR Central sees number of shinkansen passengers tumble 55% in March

The number of passengers on the Tokaido Shinkansen line between March 1 and Wednesday tumbled 55 percent from a year earlier, Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Central) said Thursday.

The sharp drop reflects the large number of cancellations of business and sightseeing trips amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The cumulative number of passengers on the shinkansen line connecting Tokyo and Osaka from April 1 last year to Wednesday fell 3 percent, indicating that the full fiscal 2020 passenger count will be worse than the previous year’s result.

JR Central also said that so far in March, sales at its retail units, such as Tokai Kiosk Co., have fallen about 60 percent and the average occupancy rate at group hotels in Nagoya, where the railway operator is based, has plunged below 40 percent.