Kansai Electric names new president following gift scandal

Kansai Electric Power Co. named a new president on Saturday as it aims to strengthen governance following a high-profile gift scandal.

Executive Vice President Takashi Morimoto, 64, has been promoted to replace Shigeki Iwane, 66. Iwane stepped down to take responsibility for the scandal, in which company executives received cash and gifts from a former deputy mayor of a town hosting one of its nuclear plants, exposing shady ties between the nuclear industry and municipal officials.

The leadership change comes as Kansai Electric’s third-party panel said in its final report that company executives received from Eiji Moriyama, the late former deputy mayor of Takahama, Fukui Prefecture, a total of some ¥360 million in cash and gifts, a tally higher than the ¥320 million reported in an in-house investigation in 2018.

The report said 75 people received the gifts from Moriyama through a practice that started directly after he retired as deputy mayor in 1987. The previous in-house report said 20 people including Iwane received the gifts in forms such as cash and gold coins.

The panel said Kansai Electric provided Moriyama with favors, as it found cases where the utility gave construction work orders to a company linked to him.

The utility said it will compile measures by the end of June to prevent a recurrence of a similar incident.

“I’m determined to face up to any difficulty,” Morimoto said at a news conference.

Kansai Electric said six board members including Morimoto will return 20 percent of their remuneration for three months over the scandal.

“I failed to handle it as top executive. It’s my deepest regret that I wasn’t able to report (the incident) at a board meeting,” Iwane said at the news conference.

The panel, launched last October, handed the final report to Kansai Electric on Saturday, after interviewing executives and other employees at the Osaka-based utility, both current and former.

Former Prosecutor General Keiichi Tadaki, the head of the panel, said filing a criminal complaint will be difficult given Moriyama has died and there is no firm evidence.

He also said Kansai Electric is not a victim and its policy on building nuclear plants “will not be sustainable unless there is transparency.”

Kansai Electric Chairman Makoto Yagi stepped down in October to take responsibility for the scandal. Iwane has said he would resign on the day of the panel’s report.

Morimoto served as an executive vice president of the company since June 2016. He has recently handled human resources, safety management and other affairs.