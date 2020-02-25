Nikkei plunges over 1,000 points as Tokyo markets reopen amid coronavirus fears

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday, with the Nikkei index briefly down 1,000 points to its lowest level since mid-October, after a broad sell-off due to concerns about an increase in coronavirus infections around the world.

At 9:06 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei touched a low of 22,335.21, down 1,051.53 points, or 4.50 percent, from Friday.

Japanese markets were closed Monday for a national holiday.

The broader Topix index of all first section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 62.15 points, or 3.71 percent, at 1,611.85 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

All industry categories lost ground, led by marine transportation, mining and securities house issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched ¥110.84-85 compared with ¥110.66-76 in New York at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0849-0849 and ¥120.25-29 against $1.0849-0859 and ¥120.10-20 in New York late Monday afternoon.

Worldwide, stock markets tumbled on Monday with the 30-issue Dow Jones Industrial Average in New York losing more than 1,000 points amid growing concerns that the coronavirus epidemic could also rage across Europe.

The Dow fell 1,031.61 points, or 3.56 percent, to end at 27,960.80, the third-largest drop in a single trading day, tracking dismal performances in European equity markets. The tech-laden Nasdaq composite index shed 355.31 points, or 3.71 percent, falling to 9,221.28.

European stocks were also battered widely, with Italian benchmark stock index FTSE MIB finishing 5.4 percent lower than Friday, as the death toll from the virus rose to six in the country.

In South Korea, the key KOSPI index plunged nearly 4 percent from late last week as the number of people testing positive for the pneumonia-causing disease has sharply increased in the country.

After a two-day meeting in Riyadh through Sunday, the finance chiefs and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies showed their readiness to act together to mitigate impacts on the global economy from risks associated with the spread of the virus.

But investors were apparently left disappointed with a lack of specific measures to bolster economic growth and unloaded their holdings.