Japan lawmaker at center of casino bribery probe indicted on new charge

A lawmaker at the heart of a bribery scandal involving a Chinese gambling operator seeking to enter Japan’s new casino market was indicted Monday on a fresh bribery charge.

Tsukasa Akimoto, 48, is alleged to have received ¥2 million ($18,450) from the Chinese firm, 500.com Ltd., and had expenses of around ¥1.55 million covered by the company for a 2017 trip to its Shenzhen headquarters despite knowing it was seeking favorable treatment, according to the latest indictment.

Last month, the former member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who had spearheaded Japan’s move to legalize casino resorts, was indicted for allegedly receiving ¥3 million in cash from 500.com in September 2017 and having about ¥760,000 of expenses linked to a family trip to Hokkaido in February 2018 covered by the firm.

The House of Representatives member has denied any wrongdoing. Regarding the latest charge, he said the ¥2 million was remuneration for giving speeches and that he had instructed his secretary to oversee payment of the costs of the China trip, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Akimoto is the first incumbent Japanese lawmaker to be indicted in a decade.

RELATED STORIES Japanese lawmaker held in casino bribery scandal allegedly demanded luxury goods from Chinese firm

Three others have been indicted in the case — Zheng Xi, 37, a former executive of the Chinese firm’s Japanese unit, along with Masahiko Konno, 48, and Katsunori Nakazato, 47, who both served as advisers to the gambling operator. They have all admitted to bribing Akimoto.

Japan recently legalized casinos to be operated at so-called integrated resorts with hotels and conference facilities, in the hope of attracting more foreign tourists and supporting the economy following the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics later this year.

Akimoto was known as a vocal supporter of legalizing casinos and was in charge of overseeing the initiative when he served as a senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office for about a year through October 2018.