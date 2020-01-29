ANA suspends flights between virus-hit Wuhan and Narita through February

All Nippon Airways Co. said Wednesday it will extend throughout February the suspension of all flights between the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak of a new deadly virus began last month, and Narita.

The move comes after ANA decided on Jan. 24 to suspend daily round-trip flights between the two cities for the rest of January, affecting some 2,400 people.

The airline has decided to extend the suspension as Wuhan is under a virtual lockdown and no transportation is now allowed to and from the Chinese city’s airport.