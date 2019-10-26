China's foreign minister seeks better ties before Xi Jinping's Japan visit

National / Politics

BEIJING – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday called for improvements in Japan-China ties ahead of a planned visit to Japan by President Xi Jinping next spring.

In the opening ceremony of the Tokyo-Beijing Forum held in Beijing, Wang said Xi’s Japan trip will serve as an important milestone for a new era of China-Japan relations. The two nations should work together to create a suitable environment for such an occasion, he added.

Wang said that Japan should keep its promise of correctly dealing with issues regarding history and over Taiwan, calling on Tokyo to respect the “One China” policy of not recognizing Taiwan as being independent from mainland China, as well as Beijing’s position on historical issues.

The forum is hosted by The Genron NPO, a nonprofit organization based in Japan. The opening ceremony was also attended by former Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda.

During a two-day conference, experts from both countries will hold discussions on bilateral relations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at the Tokyo-Beijing Forum held in Beijing on Saturday. | KYODO

