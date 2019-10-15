550,000 to be pardoned in Japan along with imperial succession

The government said Tuesday that some 550,000 people will be granted amnesty linked to Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement in May this year.

The plan, reported to a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s General Council, is expected to be approved at a Cabinet meeting Friday.

The government has granted pardons twice during the transition from the Showa Era to the Heisei Era.

When the funeral of Emperor Showa, the grandfather of Emperor Naruhito, was held in 1989, some 10 million people received a pardon.

Pardons were granted for about 2.5 million people at the time of Emperor Emeritus Akihito’s enthronement ceremony, or Sokuirei Seiden no Gi, in 1990, after he ascended to the throne in 1989.