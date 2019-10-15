National

550,000 to be pardoned in Japan along with imperial succession

JIJI

The government said Tuesday that some 550,000 people will be granted amnesty linked to Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement in May this year.

The plan, reported to a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s General Council, is expected to be approved at a Cabinet meeting Friday.

The government has granted pardons twice during the transition from the Showa Era to the Heisei Era.

When the funeral of Emperor Showa, the grandfather of Emperor Naruhito, was held in 1989, some 10 million people received a pardon.

Pardons were granted for about 2.5 million people at the time of Emperor Emeritus Akihito’s enthronement ceremony, or Sokuirei Seiden no Gi, in 1990, after he ascended to the throne in 1989.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
City of Mito believed to have seen floods over 7 meters high during Typhoon Hagibis
Some areas along the Naka River in the city of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, are believed to have seen floods up to about 7.2 meters high after the region was struck by Typhoon Hagibis, the Geospati...
Masumi Hayashi, surrounded by reporters, waters her garden in Wakayama on Aug. 27, 1998, before her arrest on Oct. 4 that year on suspicion of insurance fraud and attempted murder after four people died from eating poisoned curry at a festival in the city.
Wakayama curry killings revisited: Kin of convicted killer Masumi Hayashi break silence after 21 ...
On a recent summer evening, tranquility reigned in this small neighborhood in Wakayama, where nothing but the occasional barking of dogs and chirring of grasshoppers broke the peaceful silence. ...
Kazuo Saito (right) and his wife, Sumiko, clean up their home in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday after Typhoon Hagibis flooded the area.
Typhoon Hagibis victims felt the worst had passed — then the flooding began
After the worst of Typhoon Hagibis passed over the city of Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday night, Kazuo Saito made sure there was no water outside his house and went to bed. He woke up ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako | IMPERIAL HOUSEHOLD AGENCY / VIA KYODO

, ,