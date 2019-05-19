The week ahead for May 20 to May 26

Monday

Cabinet Office to release preliminary data for January-March gross domestic product. The focus is on whether Japan’s economy shrank in the quarter amid a slowdown in the Chinese economy and a trade dispute between the United States and China. A weak result may fuel speculation that the government will delay raising the consumption tax to 10 percent from the current 8 percent in October.

Tuesday

Japan Tourism Agency to release numbers for non-Japanese who visited Japan in April.

10th anniversary of the introduction of Japan’s lay judge system. Ordinary citizens have served as judges in serious criminal cases such as murder at the district-court level, in hopes of reforming Japan’s justice system that has been criticized for being difficult to comprehend and out of touch with popular sentiment.

Wednesday

NTT Docomo Inc. to start accepting subscriptions for its new mobile phone billing plans. The company has decided to cut its mobile phone charges by up to 40 percent amid the government’s call on telecom carriers to lower service fees.

Cabinet Office to release data on machinery orders for March.

Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for April.

Thursday

FIFA U-20 World Cup to be held in Poland through June 15. A total of 24 teams to compete, including Japan.

Friday

Cabinet Office to release its monthly economic report for May. Attention will be on whether the government will revise downward its assessment, with the report in the previous two months saying the economy is “recovering at a moderate pace while weakness is seen recently in exports and industrial production in some sectors.”

Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for April.

Osaka High Court to hand down ruling on appeal by woman dubbed Japan’s “black widow” who was sentenced to death over alleged serial murders using cyanide between 2007 and 2013.

Saturday

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump to visit Japan through May 28. The Trumps will be the first state guests to meet with Emperor Naruhito who ascended to the throne on May 1. Trump will also watch live sumo bouts at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan and hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Sunday

Campaigning to start for mayoral election in Sakai, Osaka.