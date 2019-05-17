Tight security expected for G20 summit in Osaka

Osaka will be put under tight security during the Group of 20 summit in late June as local authorities plan to suspend the use of trash cans and coin lockers at stations and limit road traffic to prevent terrorism.

From June 24 to 29, trash cans and coin lockers at all stations in Osaka and major ones in neighboring prefectures will not be available, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said Thursday.

A total of 11 railway companies in western Japan will join the initiative, according to the prefectural government.

“As foreign tourists will be affected, we will provide necessary information in multiple languages,” Yoshimura said at a press conference.

The leaders of the G20 major economies are scheduled to gather in Osaka on June 28 and 29 to discuss global issues, with U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin likely to attend.

The Osaka Prefectural Police also plan to restrict road traffic around JR Osaka Station, hotels reserved for foreign leaders and delegates, and the Intex Osaka convention center that will serve as the venue for the summit.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.