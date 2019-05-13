?¯

National

Narita airport saw record number of travelers during Golden Week

Kyodo

CHIBA - A record number of people passed through Narita airport near Tokyo during the Golden Week holiday period despite a drop in overseas visitors, the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau said Monday.

The number of travelers leaving from Narita airport peaked on April 28 at around 63,000, while those coming back on May 5 reached about 62,000. Both figures were record highs for departures and arrivals since the airport’s opening in 1978.

According to the data, the number of Japanese nationals traveling in and out of the airport during the period from April 26 to May 6 reached about 617,000, a 36.7 percent jump from Golden Week a year earlier, while overseas visitors through Narita fell 6.5 percent to about 472,000. A total of over 1 million traveled in and out of the hub, marking an overall 13.9 percent rise.

Golden Week this year was extended to 10 days to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

U.S. destinations including Hawaii and Guam proved to be the most popular destination for travelers through Narita during the holiday with approximately 97,000 visiting the country. The next most popular destination was China, with 69,000 flying there, and South Korea, visited by 62,000.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The U.S. State Department has removed Japan from its list of countries showing a pattern of noncompliance with the so-called Hague Convention on cross-border parental child abduction.
U.S. removes Japan from blacklist of countries not complying with Hague Convention on child abduc...
The U.S. Department of State has removed Japan from its list of countries said to be showing a pattern of noncompliance with the so-called Hague Convention on cross-border parental child abducti...
The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is seen on March 11 in Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture. The complex was struck by the 2011 earthquake-tsunami disaster and is currently being decommissioned.
Tepco tests halting water injection into crippled reactor at Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant
The operator of the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant conducted a test Monday temporarily halting the water being injected into one of the reactors that suffered a core meltdown in the wake of th...
Shell craftsman Takao Morita working at his studio in Tokyo last week
Turtle-shell divination rite conducted ahead of key imperial succession ceremony
An imperial turtle-shell divination rite was held Monday to prepare for the most important ceremony to be performed by Emperor Naruhito upon his enthronement. In the Saiden Tentei no Gi ritual a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

?¯

, ,