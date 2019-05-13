Narita airport saw record number of travelers during Golden Week

A record number of people passed through Narita airport near Tokyo during the Golden Week holiday period despite a drop in overseas visitors, the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau said Monday.

The number of travelers leaving from Narita airport peaked on April 28 at around 63,000, while those coming back on May 5 reached about 62,000. Both figures were record highs for departures and arrivals since the airport’s opening in 1978.

According to the data, the number of Japanese nationals traveling in and out of the airport during the period from April 26 to May 6 reached about 617,000, a 36.7 percent jump from Golden Week a year earlier, while overseas visitors through Narita fell 6.5 percent to about 472,000. A total of over 1 million traveled in and out of the hub, marking an overall 13.9 percent rise.

Golden Week this year was extended to 10 days to celebrate the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

U.S. destinations including Hawaii and Guam proved to be the most popular destination for travelers through Narita during the holiday with approximately 97,000 visiting the country. The next most popular destination was China, with 69,000 flying there, and South Korea, visited by 62,000.