Minibus slides down mountain in Gunma after leaving driver behind; 14 injured

At least 14 people were injured Friday in Gunma Prefecture when their minibus slid 20 meters down a mountain slope after getting underway without the driver, police said.

The bus was carrying a group of middle-aged trekkers who had come to climb Mount Eboshidake. After stopping in a parking lot at the entrance to the mountain trail in the village of Nanmoku, however, the bus started moving at around 2:50 p.m. while the driver was out and apparently went off the road, the police said.

Of the 14, four were believed to have been seriously injured and 10 lightly injured, the police said, adding that none lost consciousness.

Mount Eboshidake is popular around this time of year, when its azaleas are in full bloom.