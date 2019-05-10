National / Crime & Legal

Japanese man jailed for two years in Ecuador for attempt to smuggle insects and spiders to Hokkaido

AFP-JIJI, Kyodo

QUITO - A 26-year-old Japanese man was sentenced to two years in prison in Ecuador for attempting to smuggle a massive haul of insects and arachnids out of the country, officials said Thursday.

The defendant was arrested at Quito airport in March with 248 spiders, cockroaches, wasps, bees and butterflies in his suitcases, the environment ministry said in a statement.

Identified only as Hirokazu S., the smuggler was also fined $4,000 and ordered to make a public apology in a national newspaper, the ministry said.

Ecuador, a relatively small corner of South America that is home to around 17 million, is one of the most biodiverse nations on the planet.

Authorities have banned the capture and sale of all wild animals, but illegal trade persists throughout the Amazon region.

The defendant intended to bring the creatures, five of which are indigenous to Ecuador and some of which were still alive, to Hokkaido.

The man said at the trial that since he had obtained permission to take some butterflies with him, he thought there would be no problem taking other insects.

The man’s lawyer said they plan to appeal to a higher court, telling reporters that prosecutors have not proven the actual value of the insects.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Red circles show changes in landforms, including craters, on the Ryugu asteroid that were produced with projectiles released from Japanese space probe Hayabusa2.
JAXA finds 10 more artificial craters made on Ryugu asteroid by Japan's Hayabusa2 probe
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said Thursday that 10 smaller, man-made craters had been found on an asteroid in addition to the larger crater its Hayabusa2 space probe produced last month a...
Image Not Available
Magnitude 6.3 quake hits off coast of Miyazaki Prefecture
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.3 hit off Kyushu on Friday, the Meteorological Agency said, but no major injuries were reported. The 8:48 a.m. quake occurred at a depth of ...
In this photo made available April 9 by the Iranian presidential office, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani listens to the head of Iran's nuclear technology organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, on Nuclear Technology Day in Tehran.
Japan hopes to mediate between U.S. and Iran to rescue 2015 nuclear deal
The Japanese government hopes to mediate between the United States and Iran in an effort to rescue a landmark 2015 international nuclear deal, officials have said. "We note that Iran deni...

, , ,