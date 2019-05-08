U.N. climate panel kicks off general meeting in Kyoto focused on how to calculate greenhouse gas emissions

A U.N. climate panel kicked off a general meeting in Kyoto on Wednesday to discuss methods to more accurately calculate countries’ greenhouse gas emissions.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), comprising experts on the topic, will release a report documenting such methods Monday.

Tokyo aims to demonstrate the nation’s efforts to combat climate change in the runup to the summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in Osaka on June 28-29.

At the start of the 49th IPCC session, Hoesung Lee, chair of the panel, said that the new report is expected to help improve transparency regarding the ways emissions are calculated.

In a video message, Environment Minister Yoshiaki Harada underscored Japan’s determination to support the IPCC’s activities and lead global decarbonization efforts by utilizing its advanced technologies and scientific knowledge.

Japan, which has been active in the area of emissions calculation for some 20 years, plans to highlight its achievements while hosting the IPCC meeting in the city where the Kyoto Protocol, a landmark global framework for the fight against climate change, was adopted in 1997.

During the meeting, participants will discuss issues related to the observation of greenhouse gas concentration levels via the use of satellites. Through the talks, Japan aims to promote the Ibuki-2 greenhouse gas-observing satellite, which was launched by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. last October.

There will also be discussions on how to measure emissions from hydrogen and rare earth production, in order to reflect the latest scientific knowledge in the upcoming report.

The Paris Agreement, an international framework adopted in 2015, obliges signatories to set their own emissions targets and report the volume of their emissions. The new report will be used as a guideline for calculating emissions.