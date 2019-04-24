Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Nikkei retreats to 22,200 as traders take money off table

JIJI

Stocks turned lower Wednesday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as selling ensued to lock in gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei average sagged 59.74 points, or 0.27 percent, to end at 22,200.00, after rising 41.84 points on Tuesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 10.92 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,612.05. It rose 4.35 points the previous day.

Profit-taking wiped out early gains that followed Wall Street’s overnight advance, brokers said. Weakness in Shanghai stocks also weighed on Japanese shares, they said.

An official of an online securities firm said, “Profit-taking emerged prior to the (10-day) holiday” in Japan starting Saturday. Market players were increasingly shrinking their positions, the official said.

Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co., said that investors adopted a “strong wait-and-see stance” ahead of the peak of earnings announcements in Japan on Friday.

He added that stocks’ downside was solid as the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index closed at their all-time highs in New York trading Tuesday.

Losers trounced winners 1,510 to 547 in the TSE’s first section, while 79 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.213 billion shares from Tuesday’s 995 billion shares.

Kose dropped 3.98 percent on a news report that the cosmetics maker’s consolidated operating profit fell short of its forecast in the year through March.

Other major losers included convenience store operator FamilyMart Uny, auto parts supplier Denso and Sony.

By contrast, Nidec closed 0.76 percent higher the day after the motor maker provided upbeat profit estimates for the year ending in March 2020.

Also bought were employment information service firm Recruit Holdings, clothing chain operator Fast Retailing and technology investor SoftBank Group.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average fell 70 points to end at 22,170.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Shinichi Sakane, president of Seven Dreamers Laboratories Inc., introduces its Laundroid machine at the annual Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, or CEATEC, at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba in October 2016.
Laundry-phobics' dreams crushed as Tokyo-based developer of Laundroid robot files for bankruptcy
When Seven Dreamers Laboratories Inc. unveiled its prototype laundry-folding robot in 2015, it generated a buzz, with people saying they couldn't wait to buy one if it ever went to market.
Nissan Motor Co. has slashed its full-year profit forecast to its lowest in nearly a decade due to weakness in the United States.
Adding to Ghosn woes, Nissan slashes profit outlook to near-decade low
Nissan Motor Co. slashed its full-year profit forecast to its lowest in nearly a decade due to weakness in the United States, just as it adjusts to life without Carlos Ghosn and charts its future w...
John McAfee, founder of McAfee Associates Inc., speaks at the Shape the Future: Blockchain Global Summit in Hong Kong in September 2017.
John McAfee vows to unmask bitcoin pioneer Satoshi Nakamoto within days
John McAfee, the eccentric antivirus pioneer known for his brushes with the law, said he has spoken with bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto and plans to reveal the person's identity shortly.

, , ,