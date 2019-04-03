Banna, Banpo, Eiko, Koshi and Kyuka: The Japan eras that could have been, beaten out by Reiwa

Five screened out candidate names for Japan’s next era came to light Tuesday, a day after the government picked Reiwa out of the six finalists.

The five unpicked candidates were Eiko, Kyuka, Koshi, Banna and Banpo, informed sources said.

Three of the six shortlisted candidates were derived from Japanese classical literature and the rest from Chinese classics. Reiwa was taken from “Manyoshu,” the oldest existing collection of Japanese poems.

Reiwa will succeed the current era name of Heisei on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito accedes to the throne, following the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito, on April 30.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that the creator of Reiwa is Susumu Nakanishi, 89, professor emeritus at the International Research Center for Japanese Studies, informed sources said.

Nakanishi is known for his research on “Manyoshu,” receiving the Order of Culture from the government in 2013.

He is believed to have been among scholars asked by the government on March 14 to come up with proposals for the country’s next era name.

Nakanishi declined to confirm whether he is the creator of Reiwa, when asked by reporters in Kyoto on Tuesday.

“There is nothing I would say. I don’t know anything,” Nakanishi said. But he added that it was “very good” that the era name came from “Manyoshu.” “I hope it will be a good era, but there is nothing more I can say.”

The government has no plans to disclose screened-out candidates for the new era name and their creators.