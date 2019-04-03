National

Banna, Banpo, Eiko, Koshi and Kyuka: The Japan eras that could have been, beaten out by Reiwa

JIJI, Kyodo

Five screened out candidate names for Japan’s next era came to light Tuesday, a day after the government picked Reiwa out of the six finalists.

The five unpicked candidates were Eiko, Kyuka, Koshi, Banna and Banpo, informed sources said.

Three of the six shortlisted candidates were derived from Japanese classical literature and the rest from Chinese classics. Reiwa was taken from “Manyoshu,” the oldest existing collection of Japanese poems.

Reiwa will succeed the current era name of Heisei on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito accedes to the throne, following the abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito, on April 30.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that the creator of Reiwa is Susumu Nakanishi, 89, professor emeritus at the International Research Center for Japanese Studies, informed sources said.

Nakanishi is known for his research on “Manyoshu,” receiving the Order of Culture from the government in 2013.

He is believed to have been among scholars asked by the government on March 14 to come up with proposals for the country’s next era name.

Nakanishi declined to confirm whether he is the creator of Reiwa, when asked by reporters in Kyoto on Tuesday.

“There is nothing I would say. I don’t know anything,” Nakanishi said. But he added that it was “very good” that the era name came from “Manyoshu.” “I hope it will be a good era, but there is nothing more I can say.”

The government has no plans to disclose screened-out candidates for the new era name and their creators.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A Todan employee checks a calendar bearing the kanji for Reiwa, Japan's next Imperial era name, at a production plant in Ibaraki Prefecture on Monday. The new era name was announced earlier the same day.
For Tokyo calendar maker, announcement of Reiwa era name was cue to get printers rolling
At the Tokyo offices of a major calendar maker on Monday, executives and employees stood crowded around a television broke into applause as Reiwa, the country's next Imperial era name, was announce...
Keito Kawahara poses for a photo after her first-ever haircut in Izumi, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Japanese teenager lops off Guinness World Record-setting locks ready for Reiwa and college
An 18-year-old Japanese teenager, once recognized as having the longest hair in the world among 13-to-17-year-olds, had her first-ever haircut Tuesday before starting life at university. Keito K...
Nobel laureate and immunologist Tasuku Honjo receives a prefectural award from Toyama Gov. Takakazu Ishii on March 23 in the city of Toyama.
Immunotherapy: The key to a brighter future for cancer patients in Japan's aging society?
As the risk of cancer increases among the country's aging population, immunologist Tasuku Honjo is pinning his hopes on cancer treatments that shift the approach from traditional methods directly t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Susumu Nakanishi | KYODO

, , , , , , , ,